Connecticut gang associate gets 12 years in prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — An associate of a Connecticut gang affiliated with the Bloods has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on racketeering, drug and gun offenses.

Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Miles Price, of New Haven, was also sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation.

Authorities say Price was an associate of the Red Side Guerilla Brims, a sect of the Bloods gang based in New Haven.

He was recruited in 2011 to help rob a New Haven man of money and marijuana in which he wielded a gun. The victim was shot by another gang associate.

Prosecutors say Price traveled to Bangor, Maine to help with the gang’s crack cocaine distribution business. The gang often traded drugs for guns, which they brought back to Connecticut.

Price also sold guns to a cooperating witness.