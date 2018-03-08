Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 2 Eastbound in East Hartford, serious injury reported

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 2 Eastbound on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the crash took place in East Hartford just after 1:00 p.m. in the the area of exit 5A and involved two tractor trailers and two cars. Route 2 Eastbound is closed with traffic exiting off of exit 5A.

Units say two people were entrapped and extrication was needed. At least one person has suffered a serious injury from the collision.

Traffic: Click here for the live traffic map

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

Authorities did not say when they expected the route to fully reopen.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.