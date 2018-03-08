Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 2 Eastbound in East Hartford, serious injury reported

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 2 Eastbound on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the crash took place in East Hartford just after 1:00 p.m. in the the area of exit 5A and involved two tractor trailers and two cars. Route 2 Eastbound is closed with traffic exiting off of exit 5A.

Units say two people were entrapped and extrication was needed. At least one person has suffered a serious injury from the collision.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

Authorities did not say when they expected the route to fully reopen.

