MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters were called to battle a blaze in Madison on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home on Deepwood Drive.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Officials do not believe there were any injuries.

Firefighters could not yet say the extent of the damage to the house.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available

.