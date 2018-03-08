Crews put out fire at deli in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a fire in Danbury on Thursday evening.

According to the Danbury Fire Department, around 5:00 p.m. officials were notified of smoke coming from a deli on Germantown Road.

Crews were sent to the scene and assisted seven occupants on the second floor out of the building.

Officials then located a small fire inside of the deli’s kitchen and extinguished the flames.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews are attempting to determine the cause of the fire.