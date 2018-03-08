Dog saved by Connecticut State Police Trooper

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dog is back home with its family after being rescued by Connecticut State Police during Wednesday’s storm.

Connecticut State Police says one of it’s troopers from Troop I rescued a dog during Wednesday’s storm. They say the dog was found on Interstate-691 eastbound in Meriden.

Tpr.Petralito of Troop I rescued this friendly K9 in Meriden today on I691east. ACO retrieved & returned to owner. pic.twitter.com/vg3fczVmRJ — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 7, 2018

State police say an Animal Control Officer retrieved the dog and it has been returned to its owner.