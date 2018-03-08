DPH: Flu activity has peaked, but remains widespread

(WTNH)–The Department of Public Health has released the latest flu numbers for the state of Connecticut. Flu activity appears to have peaked in the state, but remains high and widespread, officials said.

Statewide emergency department visits attributed to the flu have decreased for the last four weeks, but at 8.8%, remain well above the baseline level of 5% statewide.

A total of 2,273 patients have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of flu between August 27, 2017 and March 3, 2018. A total of 7,733 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during this season.

Related: Scientists want to create flu vaccine that lasts a lifetime

So far this season, 112 deaths have been attributed to the flu (85 associated with influenza A, 27 with influenza B). Of these deaths, 91 were among patients over the age of 65, 12 were 50-64 years of age, 5 were 25-49 years of age, 1 was between 19-24 years of age, and 3 were under 18 years old.

Related: Worst of bad US flu season is over as illnesses decline