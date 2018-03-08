DPH: Flu activity has peaked, but remains widespread

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–The Department of Public Health has released the latest flu numbers for the state of Connecticut. Flu activity appears to have peaked in the state, but remains high and widespread, officials said.

Statewide emergency department visits attributed to the flu have decreased for the last four weeks, but at 8.8%, remain well above the baseline level of 5% statewide.
A total of 2,273 patients have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of flu between August 27, 2017 and March 3, 2018. A total of 7,733 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during this season.

Related: Scientists want to create flu vaccine that lasts a lifetime

So far this season, 112 deaths have been attributed to the flu (85 associated with influenza A, 27 with influenza B). Of these deaths, 91 were among patients over the age of 65, 12 were 50-64 years of age, 5 were 25-49 years of age, 1 was between 19-24 years of age, and 3 were under 18 years old.

Related: Worst of bad US flu season is over as illnesses decline

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s