East Coast digging out from latest nor’easter, 3rd storm likely to hit early next week

(ABC News) — Over 1 million people are without power across the Northeast this morning as the region digs out from its second nor’easter in seven days.

But before the snow turns to slush a third nor’easter is approaching this weekend.

The latest



The snow from the latest nor’easter moved out of New York City Wednesday night, but the storm is expected to hit northern New England this afternoon.

Gusty winds will persist for most of the Northeast, making it feel colder than it is.

The impact

At least one person died from the storm. The victim, an 88-year-old woman from Suffern, New York, died after being hit by a falling tree in her driveway, according to police in Suffern, which is about 30 miles northwest of Manhattan.

As of this morning there were over 1.3 million customers without power in the Northeast.

The weather also had a big impact on travel: more than 3,200 flights were canceled because of this storm.

The highest snowfall total so far is in Vermont. Woodford, Vermont, already has 35 inches of snow — and it’s still snowing there.

New Jersey’s biggest snowfall was in Montville, which saw 26.8 inches.

Monroe, New York, saw 26 inches and New Fairfield, Connecticut, got 24 inches.

North Adams, Massachusetts, has up to 30 inches of snow.

The major cities were mostly spared: New York City’s Central Park saw 2.9 inches, Philadelphia has 6.1 and Boston has 6 inches.

New snowfall totals are expected in New England as snow continues there today.

Watching a third nor’easter?

Just as the Northeast begins to dig out after the second nor’easter in one week, ABC News meteorologists are already watching a possibly third storm that could bring heavy rain and snow to the Eastern seaboard.

The storm will develop in the Mississippi and Tennessee River valleys and move east with heavy rain and thunderstorms by Sunday morning.

The storm system will move very quickly northeast into the Mid Atlantic area by Sunday night into Monday morning bringing heavy rain to the Carolinas and possibly snow from Washington, D.C., to New York City.

But this is where the models split.

The American model shows snow throughout the I-95 corridor, but the European model shows the storm sliding south of the Northeast and missing the area completely.

It is still far enough away that models have time to come in agreement.

Here is the map of the GFS, the American model, showing the more northern track of the storm with snow for major Northeast cities Monday.