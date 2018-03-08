Ex-city manager says he was fired for uncovering wrongdoing

Published:

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — The former city manager of Meriden, Connecticut, says he was fired for uncovering wrongdoing by the city’s finance director.

The Record-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2Dd7hUD) that Guy Scaife has filed a notice of intent to sue the city claiming wrongful termination.

On Wednesday, finance director Michael Lupkas denied Scaife’s claims of financial impropriety. Others named in the filing have also denied wrongdoing.

Scaife was fired by the city council on Dec. 18.

Council Majority Leader David Lowell says it was spurred by “escalating discord” but no particular situation.

Under his contract, Scaife could be fired without cause if the council paid him six months’ salary.

