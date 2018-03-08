FCC warns of new type of scam calls

(WTNH) — The Federal Communications Commission is warning consumers of a newer type of scam phone call.

The FCC says “neighbor spoofing” incidents are spreading.

Related Content: Authorities warn extortion scheme is on the rise

These scams involve thieves manipulating caller ID information that makes calls appear to have been placed locally.

Scammers utilize this method to increase the likelihood that the call will be answered by displaying a local number, even though the call could come from overseas.

Related Content: Local, terrorizing phone calls under investigation

Anyone who receives these calls is asked to contact police.