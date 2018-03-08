FCC warns of new type of scam calls

By Published: Updated:
Image: Big Stock

(WTNH) — The Federal Communications Commission is warning consumers of a newer type of scam phone call.

The FCC says “neighbor spoofing” incidents are spreading.

Related Content: Authorities warn extortion scheme is on the rise

These scams involve thieves manipulating caller ID information that makes calls appear to have been placed locally.

Scammers utilize this method to increase the likelihood that the call will be answered by displaying a local number, even though the call could come from overseas.

Related Content: Local, terrorizing phone calls under investigation

Anyone who receives these calls is asked to contact police.

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s