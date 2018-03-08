Flight cancellations continue at Bradley International Airport after storm

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Wednesday’s storm led to several flight cancellations at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Thursday morning.

The airport says that they are open and that their snow removal operations are ongoing. However, airlines are still catching up with their schedules in response to the nor’easter. Because of that, there are a number of flight cancellations, with approximately 30% of morning departures cancelled.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: BDL is open and our snow removal operations are ongoing. The airlines are still catching up with their schedules in response to the storm. We are currently seeing a number of flight cancellations. Please confirm the status of your flight with your airline. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) March 8, 2018

However, according to Bradley Airport, Thursday afternoon’s schedule is on track with only a small number of cancellations and delays.

Bradley advises passengers who are scheduled to travel Thursday to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any possible re-booking options before heading to the airport.

For real time flight status updates, passengers can go to www.flybdl.org or tweet their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.