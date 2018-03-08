Gov. Malloy pushing for fairness laws for women in workplace

(WTNH)–As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, Governor Dannel Malloy is pushing for new laws aimed at increasing fairness in the workplace for women.

Those legislative proposals include preventing workplace sexual harassment, raising the minimum wage, and expanding the state’s earned sick time law.

“A fairer work place means equal pay for equal work. In Connecticut, women are paid 82 cents for every dollar paid to men for the same work. This wage gap affects women of all backgrounds at every age and all educational levels,” Malloy said.

Governor Malloy says these initiatives are not just good for women, they’re also good for business.

He says the proposals can help make Connecticut a stronger place to work, and make the state more attractive to employees.