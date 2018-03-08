Governor Baker and Tom Brady shave their heads to help cancer charity

Related Coverage 23andMe gets FDA approval for at-home breast cancer risk test

(WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady sat side-by-side in barber chairs Thursday morning, as they had their heads shaved in support of cancer research and treatment.

Governor Baker has participated in Granite Telecommunication’s annual “Saving by Shaving” event for four years in a row.

He and Brady were joined by Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Matthew Beaton, Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch, New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady, President of the Boston Red Sox Sam Kennedy, Host of Greater Boston/Boston Public Radio Jim Braude, Host of the Hill-Man Morning Show Greg Hill, Granite CEO Rob Hale and other special guests.

This year, Granite Telecommunications announced a $5.8 million contribution was raised for the Dana-Farber Institute.