Highlights: Notre Dame-Fairfield gets past ND-West Haven, 70-50

(WTNH)–There were some good second round games in the high school boys’ basketball tournament on Thursday night, including the battle of Notre Dame.

The 2-seed in Division 1, Notre Dame-Fairfield, taking on Notre Dame-West Haven. This game was played at Sacred Heart University in Bridgeport.

The Lancers jumped out to an early lead, and it was up to 16 in the second half.

Mike Brooks and the Green Knights had a good season, but it was not enough against one of the top teams in the state.

Notre Dame-Fairfield wins this one, 70-50.

