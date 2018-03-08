Hundreds of cars stranded on New Jersey highway for hours following nor’easter

By Published: Updated:
Vehicles travel northbound over a snow-covered Interstate 287 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(ABC)– Hundreds of drivers were stranded overnight on highways in northern New Jersey after a nor’easter dumped 2 feet of snow on the region.

Route 280 in the area of West Orange, New Jersey, was among the worst backups, with over 500 vehicles stuck, according to New York ABC station WABC. The station reported authorities were going to the extreme of using snowmobiles to check on stranded drivers.

West Orange is about 20 miles west of Manhattan.

Men shovel snow while trying to free a vehicle stuck on a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J.AP
Men shovel snow while trying to free a vehicle stuck on a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J.more +

While inland New Jersey received as much as 2 feet of snow, the city received comparatively less — Central Park saw 2.9 inches, while Brooklyn saw the most with 4.1 inches in Sheepshead Bay, according to the National Weather Service.

West Orange received 13 inches of snow, according to the NWS, but other neighboring towns received 20 inches or more. North Caldwell, New Jersey, just six miles north of West Orange, received 23 inches of snow, according to the NWS. Roseland, New Jersey, a few miles west of West Orange, saw 19.7 inches.

PHOTO: A woman holds an umbrella as snow falls on March 7, 2018 in Hoboken, N.J.Kena Betancur/Getty Images
A woman holds an umbrella as snow falls on March 7, 2018 in Hoboken, N.J.

ABC News spoke to Rich Tropiano just after midnight, who said he had been sitting in traffic for “4 or 4 1/2 hours” with no movement and little sign of emergency personnel. He said he had no sense of when the massive traffic jam would be cleared.

“I’ve got to be at work at 6:30, so hopefully 5:30,” Tropiano joked.

Route 280 was much improved by 4 a.m., with the road cleared and cars moving at a normal speed ahead of the morning commute.

New Jersey State Police said they responded to 506 vehicle accidents and 939 stranded motorists from midnight on Wednesday until about 11 p.m., as the storm moved out of the area.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s