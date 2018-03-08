Knitting with “the Crafty Scientist,” Dayna Mankowski of Madison Wool

By Published:

(WTNH)–Are you the type of person who has never met a yarn shop you didn’t love?

That would be me…I have knitted since I was a child, taught by my grandmother. On this edition of “Nyberg,” yarn art is featured. Knitting, crocheting, spinning, and weaving.

Millions of women and men create with yarn. Dayna Mankowski calls herself the “Crafty Scientist.” She’s a pharmacist who opened up a yarn shop called “Madison Wool,” where you will find the unexpected.

If you think you’d like to learn to knit or crochet, or weave or spin, Madison Wool has classes for you to check out.

