Malloy orders one hour delayed opening for state offices

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy provides a storm update from the Emergency Operations Center in Hartford (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy has announced that there will be a one hour delayed opening for state offices on Thursday.

The governor says due to the inclement weather, all nonessential, first-shift employees should report to work one hour from their normal reporting time.

“As the clean-up from yesterday’s winter storm continues, we feel that it’s best to delay the opening of state offices in order to allow crews a little extra time to plow the roads and parking lots. We encourage everyone to exercise extreme caution while driving. We especially want to thank our hardworking state and local plow crews who have been working throughout the night to clear the roads across our state, as well as state and local emergency personnel and first-responders,” said Malloy.

Malloy gave an update on the state’s storm response from the state’s Emergency Operations Center at 8:30 a.m.

