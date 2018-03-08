Metro-North expects to operate on a reduced schedule for Thursday

(WTNH) — Metro-North is expecting to operate on a reduced schedule for Thursday.

The railroad announced early Thursday morning that they expect to be operating on a reduced schedule.

Along with the reduced schedule, the railroad announced that two branches, New Canaan and Waterbury, will remain suspended.

The New Canaan and Waterbury Branches remain suspended until further notice. https://t.co/nEmQEzTMhU — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) March 8, 2018

The railroad is warning travelers that they should expect extremely crowded conditions and delays due to the aftermath of the storm.

Metro-North says passengers should check for service updates for leaving tomorrow morning at www.MTA.info/mnr or call the Customer Information Center at 877-690-5114.