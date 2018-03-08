Naugatuck’s Saint Francis-Saint Hedwig School to close its doors

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)–Despite a community-wide effort to keep the doors open at Saint Francis/Saint Hedwig School in Naugatuck, the decision has been made to close the school.

It was the last remaining Catholic school in Naugatuck. The school, which encompasses grades K-8, has been fighting declining enrollment and mounting debt, around $300,000.

Saint Francis/Saint Hedwig School will officially be closed at the end of this academic year.

One Naugatuck mother had started a petition to keep the school open, which raised more than 2,700 signatures.

