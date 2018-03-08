New Haven gets back to normal after snowstorm

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday’s storm brought down a number of power lines, leaving hundreds of New Haven residents without electricity.

Emergency Management Deputy Director Rick Fontana stated, “We got fire, police, parks, DPW all making sure that we are not missing a beat.”

Mark Saron added, “We were lucky. No damage other than that wire [that] went down in the neighborhood. I saw some big trees go down.”

Cory Baron was left without electricity. He was happy to see the United Illuminating crews restoring power to his neighborhood on his way to work. Baron added, “We had some candles and I had some little LED lights that I used.”

On Thursday, people were busy digging out their cars and getting life back to normal.

Veneira Bernard said, “Basically, when we got plowed, we got buried in a little bit so we had to dig that out to go for breakfast and now we are cleaning it up a little bit more just in case.” Jose Lopez added, “Just the wife’s car. I already cleaned out my truck so I’m just going to clean this off and go relax.”

The roads were even clear enough for cyclists. Michael Chenier said, “It just melted. It’s soft. It wasn’t hard so you could ride right through it.”

Chenier said he got rid of his car because of the northeast weather. He added, “That’s why I got the bike. I had a car and I went through it all and I just said, ‘no way.'”

Some say the city did an excellent job clearing the roads and the sidewalks. Michael Burke told News 8, “We came up all the way from Greenwich we are pretty impressed by the way they handled the road situation.”

Lopez added, “They did a great job. I haven’t seen it this clean in a long time.”

City officials told News 8 they were ready for Sunday’s Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Fontana added, “Come Sunday, the marchers will be marching in and they are going to be happy with the way the city looks.”