New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen and Honor Attendant talk about their duties beyond the parade

(WTNH) — News 8 sits down with the 2018 New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen and Honor Attendant.

The crowning of the Parade Queen and Honor Attendant is an event that the Irish community looks forward to each year. The Parade Queens represent the four Associated Irish Societies. From the moment they are crowned, these lovely, young Irish women are busy for the entire year until the next set of Queens are crowned in 2019. They support all four of the local clubs and are ambassadors to the entire Irish community.

The 2018 Parade Queen Bridget Judd has been playing Gaelic Football since she was a child. The sport has taken her to Ireland and helps her feel connected to her culture.

Young women who compete to become the Parade Queen and Honor Attendant have strong roots and ties to the Irish community. This year’s Honor Attendant Maureen Heeran started Irish step dancing at a young age and has been dancing for over 15 years. Heeran also teaches at the Lenihan School of Irish Dance in Milford.