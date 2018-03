NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters quickly knocked down a garage fire in Norwalk Wednesday night.

According to the Norwalk Fire Department, fire units responded to a garage fire on Keeler Avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Norwalk fire officials say the fire originated in the attic of the garage and then went through the roof. They say the fire was quickly knocked down.

No one was injured.

At this time the cause of the garage fire remains under investigation by the Norwalk Fire Department.