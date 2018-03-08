NRA references in state law becoming issue in governor race

By Published:
- FILE - A Bushmaster AR-15 (WTNH / Josh Scheinblum)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A call to end the National Rifle Association’s official role in Connecticut’s firearms permitting process is becoming an issue in the governor’s race.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, a Democrat exploring a possible gubernatorial run, wants state officials to remove the NRA from a state statute requiring residents seeking a pistol permit to complete a training course with NRA-certified instructors or a state agency.

He says Connecticut is “inadvertently supporting” the NRA by recognizing it in statutes.

Related Content: Bronin responds to comments from NRA

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy agreed Thursday, claiming it’s “a betrayal of the children we lost at Sandy Hook” by referencing the NRA in state law. He’s not running for re-election.

Republican governor candidates Peter Lumaj and Tim Herbst claim Bronin and Malloy are insulting law-abiding gun owners and trying to score political points.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s