Overturned tractor-trailer snarls Hartford afternoon traffic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Drivers trying to get into or around Hartford are facing delays after a tractor-trailer rolled over on Jennings Road Thursday afternoon.

The truck overturned just after 3:45 p.m., at the intersection of Jennings Road and Weston Street. It is unclear what may have caused the truck to overturn. Hartford police are on scene investigating.

Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley tweeted that there was a minor injury reported in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The scene is still active. It is unclear when the roadway may be reopened. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.