PD: Hartford woman allegedly ‘bullied’ resident of Vernon group home

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford woman is facing charges after police say she victimized a resident of a group home in Vernon.

On Wednesday, police arrested 54-year-old Obbileita Prude for her alleged connection to an incident that occurred in Oct., 2017.

Officials say a concerned staff member reported to police that Prude allegedly “bullied” the victim, “slapped his face,” and “pushed” him up against a wall while he was being cleaned.

Units say the adult victim has been reported as having the cognitive functioning ability of a small child.

Prude has been charged with Cruelty to Persons, Assault in the Third Degree, Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Restraint. She was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The State Department of Development Services assisted with the investigation.