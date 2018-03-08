PD: Man wanted for New London armed robbery during storm

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the man who robbed a New London liquor store at gunpoint during the snowstorm on Wednesday night.

Police say just after 7:30 p.m., officers received a 911 call from the clerk of The Packy, at 915 Bank Street. The clerk told police that he had been robbed at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, displaying a handgun and demanding money. He then fled on foot.

Officers deployed a K-9 to track the suspect in the direction where he fled. They were also able to obtain surveillance video of the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his twenties, who was unshaven and has a goatee.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is urged to contact police.