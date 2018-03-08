Raising Awareness for World Kidney Day

(WTNH) — March is National Kidney Month, and March 8th is World Kidney Day. Fred Brown, board member of the National Kidney Foundation, along with two-time kidney recipient talk John Lavin about the importance of kidney health.

Nearly 30 million American adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease, and many are likely not aware of it. Kidney disease is the 9th leading cause of death in the U.S.

Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history of kidney failure.

The National Kidney Foundation is raising awareness about the disease, encouraging people to take steps to keep their kidneys healthy. Those include: eating less salt, drinking more water, and talking to your doctor about your kidney health.

National Kidney Foundation Board Member Fred Brown was a kidney donor. Brown encourages others to get their kidneys tested and become a donor themselves.

John Lavin has been a kidney recipient twice; once in 1984 and again in 1997. Lavin credits new advancements in medication to the success of the second kidney transplant.

To support World Kidney day, you can wear orange, which is the signature color for the day.