Report-It Recap: Wednesday nor’easter brings March snow to Connecticut

By Published:

(WTNH) — It was a slow start, but mother nature quickly flipped on the switch as severe weather damage across the state piled up on Wednesday.

Heavy winds took down a tree limb right on the hood of a car in Hamden.

Robert says two trees were uprooted on his property and, unfortunately, one hit his house.

However, a tree down in New Haven became an opportunity for adventure. Lily Sutton climbed onto one downed tree last night.

The town of Kent received more than a foot of snow! Laurie tells us that even the black bears were out stockpiling on provisions!

Photo Gallery: Click here for more images from Wednesday’s nor’easter

From bold and fearless to cute and cuddly. Lizzie in East Lyme was depressed about more snow and is anxiously awaiting the spring.

One dog has had enough. Gino is heading to Florida. His owner, Mike in Bantam, says the 10-year-old rescue lab mix is all done with the snow.

Dash in Watertown, on the other hand, is embracing the nor’easter. Justina says the little guy has transformed into a snowball.

Some beauty shots also came out after the storm. A 150-year-old chestnut tree covered in snow was sent our way from Bernie Tartaglia.

George in Bethany was also enjoying the country living.

Finally, a beautiful window was frosted with snow in Coventry gave us a picture-perfect perspective as the storm raged outside.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s