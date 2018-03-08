Report-It Recap: Wednesday nor’easter brings March snow to Connecticut

(WTNH) — It was a slow start, but mother nature quickly flipped on the switch as severe weather damage across the state piled up on Wednesday.

Heavy winds took down a tree limb right on the hood of a car in Hamden.

Robert says two trees were uprooted on his property and, unfortunately, one hit his house.

However, a tree down in New Haven became an opportunity for adventure. Lily Sutton climbed onto one downed tree last night.

The town of Kent received more than a foot of snow! Laurie tells us that even the black bears were out stockpiling on provisions!

Photo Gallery: Click here for more images from Wednesday’s nor’easter

From bold and fearless to cute and cuddly. Lizzie in East Lyme was depressed about more snow and is anxiously awaiting the spring.

One dog has had enough. Gino is heading to Florida. His owner, Mike in Bantam, says the 10-year-old rescue lab mix is all done with the snow.

Dash in Watertown, on the other hand, is embracing the nor’easter. Justina says the little guy has transformed into a snowball.

Some beauty shots also came out after the storm. A 150-year-old chestnut tree covered in snow was sent our way from Bernie Tartaglia.

George in Bethany was also enjoying the country living.

Finally, a beautiful window was frosted with snow in Coventry gave us a picture-perfect perspective as the storm raged outside.