I-84 east reopens in Vernon after serious crash

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– Interstate 84 eastbound has reopened in Vernon Thursday morning after it was shutdown because of a serious accident.

Vernon Police say that the eastbound side on I-84 was closed at Dobson Road due to a serious multi-vehicle accident. The accident has since been cleared and the highway has reopened to traffic.

There were injuries reported in the crash and Life Star responded to the scene. It’s unclear how many people were injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.

