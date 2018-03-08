I-84 east reopens in Vernon after serious crash

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– Interstate 84 eastbound has reopened in Vernon Thursday morning after it was shutdown because of a serious accident.

Vernon Police say that the eastbound side on I-84 was closed at Dobson Road due to a serious multi-vehicle accident. The accident has since been cleared and the highway has reopened to traffic.

I84 east shut at Dobson Rd due to serious MVA. Life star enroute. #CTtraffic pic.twitter.com/5jls62gHfi — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) March 8, 2018

Cleared: Tractor Trailer Accident – VERNON #I84 East 0.25 miles beyond Exit 64 (RTE 30 & 83) at 3/8/2018 10:26:04 AM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) March 8, 2018

There were injuries reported in the crash and Life Star responded to the scene. It’s unclear how many people were injured.

Life star landing at scene pic.twitter.com/6hSylTYiOW — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) March 8, 2018

#CTtraffic: I84 wb x66 Vernon is now open. https://t.co/H60JqVBl1Q — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 8, 2018

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.