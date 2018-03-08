Seymour man arrested for stalking in Milford

By Published:
-FILE- Milford Police cruiser (WTNH - Kevin Frederick)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Seymour man was arrested on stalking charges after looking into a window of a Milford home on Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to a report of trespassing at a home on Jackson Drive. An investigation led to the arrest of 33-year-old Daniel Girdzis, who is accused of being on the property and looking into a window of a residence.

According to police, Girdzis had been previously warned not to go to the home or make contact with the resident in any way.

Girdzis was charged with breach of peace, stalking and criminal trespass. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s