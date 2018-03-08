Seymour man arrested for stalking in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Seymour man was arrested on stalking charges after looking into a window of a Milford home on Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to a report of trespassing at a home on Jackson Drive. An investigation led to the arrest of 33-year-old Daniel Girdzis, who is accused of being on the property and looking into a window of a residence.

According to police, Girdzis had been previously warned not to go to the home or make contact with the resident in any way.

Girdzis was charged with breach of peace, stalking and criminal trespass. He was held on a $25,000 bond.