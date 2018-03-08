Snow flies off tractor trailer, smashes into car windshield

Related Coverage Wintry weather causes multiple tractor trailers to jackknife

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Snow and ice flying off of vehicles is no joke!

Connecticut State Police made that point very clear with a picture tweeted out on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say an incident occurred on Interstate 84 Eastbound on exit 27 when snow flew off of the top of a tractor trailer.

Oh boy 😡! It’s not a joke.

Clear your vehicle (TTs & buses included) of ALL snow & ice before traveling. This occurred I84 eb x27 when snow flew off the top of a TT. Luckily there were no injuries, but shards of glass were all over the operator of the car. pic.twitter.com/wPqigUxvzc — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 8, 2018

Police say there were no injuries, but that shards of glass were all over the operator of the vehicle.

Units are reminding drivers to remove all snow and ice from vehicles before traveling.