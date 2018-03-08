Snow flies off tractor trailer, smashes into car windshield

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Snow and ice flying off of vehicles is no joke!

Connecticut State Police made that point very clear with a picture tweeted out on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say an incident occurred on Interstate 84 Eastbound on exit 27 when snow flew off of the top of a tractor trailer.

Police say there were no injuries, but that shards of glass were all over the operator of the vehicle.

Units are reminding drivers to remove all snow and ice from vehicles before traveling.

