Spring officially arrives this month but for allergy sufferers it can cause misery

(CNN) – It’s that time of year when itchy, sniffly and sneezy take over the body at the same time, allergy season.

Allergist, Dr. Stanley Fineman with Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Clinic says, “The most common allergen in the spring, first we see tree pollen and then following the tree pollen we see grass pollen so that’s usually the way the progression is.”

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, more than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year.

And it’s the 6TH leading cause of chronic illness in the United States.

To help limit your exposure to these allergens, here are some tips:

-Don’t use a feather duster to clean.

-Use a wet cloth or paper towel instead.

-Also, wear a face mask and gloves while cleaning and wash your hands thoroughly.

-Make sure that your house plants aren’t pollinating.

-Exercise at the right time.

-Different types of pollen peak at different times of day.

-So be sure to check the daily pollen count.

You can find more information at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology’s website.