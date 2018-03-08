Storm leaves power outages, downed trees and slushy roads

(WTNH)– A lot of people are waking up to a bad mix of power outages, snow pileups and downed trees across the state Thursday morning.

Many drivers are heading back on the road after Wednesday’s big snowstorm. Commuters will be greeted with slushy, snowy roads that may be slick.

Tree/power lines down across Marvelwood Drive in #NewHaven. We’re live in the weather jeep with road conditions across the state from 4-7am! pic.twitter.com/y1EpLq69uG — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) March 8, 2018

Thousands of people across the state are also waking up in the dark due to power outages.

Its like power line limbo out here in #Madison. Wires are hanging low. Be careful! #WTNHweather @WTNH pic.twitter.com/L5hxtzNOTU — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) March 8, 2018

A LOT of people waking up in the dark this morning. Thousands of power outages! Let us know if you’re one of them. We’re on EARLY which you can stream on your cell phone app if you don’t have power. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/mJCNBN4odp — Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) March 8, 2018

News 8 has the latest on the storm clean up and road conditions in the video above.