Studded jeans sold at Target recalled for cut hazard

CULVER CITY, Calif. (WHTM) – Studded skinny jeans sold at Target have been recalled after reports that people were cut on the metal, star-shaped studs.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been six reports of the metal stars detaching, including five reports of lacerations.

The recall involves Cat & Jack girls’ star-studded skinny jeans sold in sizes 4 – 18P with metal stars on the front bottom portion of the legs. “Cat & Jack” and the words “Super Skinny” are printed on the inside waistband.

The hangtag attached to the jeans has one of the following numbers, 205-03-1377 to 205-03-1392 at the top of the tag:

205-03-1377 205-03-1381 205-03-1385 205-03-1389 205-03-1378 205-03-1382 205-03-1386 205-03-1390 205-03-1379 205-03-1383 205-03-1387 205-03-1391 205-03-1380 205-03-1384 205-03-1388 205-03-1392

The commission said people should return the recalled jeans to any Target store for a full refund.