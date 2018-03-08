Studded jeans sold at Target recalled for cut hazard

By Published:
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

CULVER CITY, Calif. (WHTM) – Studded skinny jeans sold at Target have been recalled after reports that people were cut on the metal, star-shaped studs.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been six reports of the metal stars detaching, including five reports of lacerations.

The recall involves Cat & Jack girls’ star-studded skinny jeans sold in sizes 4 – 18P with metal stars on the front bottom portion of the legs.  “Cat & Jack” and the words “Super Skinny” are printed on the inside waistband.

The hangtag attached to the jeans has one of the following numbers, 205-03-1377 to 205-03-1392 at the top of the tag:

205-03-1377 205-03-1381 205-03-1385 205-03-1389
205-03-1378 205-03-1382 205-03-1386 205-03-1390
205-03-1379 205-03-1383 205-03-1387 205-03-1391
205-03-1380 205-03-1384 205-03-1388 205-03-1392

The commission said people should return the recalled jeans to any Target store for a full refund.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s