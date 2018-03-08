Studded jeans sold at Target recalled for cut hazard

CULVER CITY, Calif. (WHTM) – Studded skinny jeans sold at Target have been recalled after reports that people were cut on the metal, star-shaped studs.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been six reports of the metal stars detaching, including five reports of lacerations.
The recall involves Cat & Jack girls’ star-studded skinny jeans sold in sizes 4 – 18P with metal stars on the front bottom portion of the legs. “Cat & Jack” and the words “Super Skinny” are printed on the inside waistband.
The hangtag attached to the jeans has one of the following numbers, 205-03-1377 to 205-03-1392 at the top of the tag:
|205-03-1377
|205-03-1381
|205-03-1385
|205-03-1389
|205-03-1378
|205-03-1382
|205-03-1386
|205-03-1390
|205-03-1379
|205-03-1383
|205-03-1387
|205-03-1391
|205-03-1380
|205-03-1384
|205-03-1388
|205-03-1392
The commission said people should return the recalled jeans to any Target store for a full refund.