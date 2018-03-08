Thousands remain without power on shoreline

GUILFORD/OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)–Shoreline neighborhoods from Guilford to Old Saybrook eerily dark Thursday night, now going on more than 24 hours without power.

Some families just had their lights come back on from last week’s storm, and then they went out again. Entire streets of homes went pitch black.

“A tree wiped out a pole so the main lines are down, so it’s probably going to be a couple days,” said one resident.

Already bitter temperatures inside are dropping by the minute.

“It’s supposed to get down to 20 tonight, that will be chilly.”

In Guilford, trees took down wires, blocking roads and wiping out entire yards. Neighbors say the elderly and those with medical emergencies being in the cold and dark is creating a public health emergency.

“Seek our assistance out. If they have nowhere to go and it’s going to be too cold overnight we have resources to help them,” said Chief Michael Spera of Old Saybrook police.

“I hope Eversource really takes in the consideration the population of the neighborhoods around here,” said Michelle Bivona of Guilford. “And help those who really need the help.”

Old Saybrook High School is opening as a warming shelter indefinitely, with hot showers, warm meals and charging stations.

“I think they’re tried, last night was a long night for folks, you know today shoveling out, but still no power. I think there’s nothing like a nice warm shower when you haven’t had one for two days,” Spera said.

Crews are now working around the clock to restore power to thousands along the shoreline.