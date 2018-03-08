Today’s Dish: It’s International Women’s Day!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy! It’s International Women’s Day! McDonald’s in California is honoring the day.

The restaurant has flipped its iconic golden arches upside down to make a “W.”

There are about a hundred other McDonald’srestaurants around the country that will sport flipped arches today.

Mattel is also getting in on the movement introducing a new batch of Barbie dolls based on real-life figures.

They’re coming in two separate series of Barbies: “Inspiring Women,” based on historical figures.

Some Alexa users have reported that their devices have been randomly laughing over the last day. Amazon says it is aware of the issue and working to fix it. The company did not say what is causing the problem or how many users are experiencing it.

With a series of new hit movies, Star Wars is as big as ever. But some fans aren’t content to just watch light saber duels. They’ve turned them into a sport.

The group is called, “Saber Legion,” started three years ago. It’s like Star Wars fight club with rules. Each hit is worth a point in the padded area. First fighter to ten points wins.

Well here’s a selfie for the birds! A penguin selfie is offering a bird’s eye view Curious Emperor penguins have been captured in Antarctica getting up close and personal on film.

According to a new report, two thirds of Millennials are not saving for retirement. That’s roughly 66 percent of people ages 21 to 32.

Even if you put one or two percent of your pay away, it could make a big difference down the road.