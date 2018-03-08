Town by town county storm damage and power restoration updates

(WTNH) — News 8 is speaking with town officials and checking every town in the state for updates on storm damage and power restoration after the heavy winter storm. We will be posting updates on the roads, power outages, and anything else you need to know from each town in the state. Towns are listed in alphabetical order by county.

HARTFORD COUNTY

Avon

Route 10 waterville road power outages, 65 customers

Haynes road one end is cut off, Eastwood haven drive has a wire hanging down

Public works started yesterday morning and worked through the night, still working, cleared roads with fallen trees, Eversource has fixed a few – James Dipace Emergency Manager Fire Marshall

Berlin

No road closures or delays

Had 20+ trees down but cleaned up

73 outages

Burlington

No power outages, no roads blocked, no more trees/wires everything is cleaned up

Canton

Director of Highway Robert Martin

Five trees come down from 10 to 2 two were hung up in wires, Eversource is clearing, Dyer Avenue will be open within the next half hour, Bristol Drive is blocked but partially accessible

12 customers out of 5,019 still don’t have power, less than 1% unsure when that power will be restored

Farmington

Trees down and wires down Mountain Spring road is still shut down because trees took the wires. There are wires hanging on some other roads but they are passable. – public works department

Hartford

Several calls about down power lines and trees

Whitney St blocked off due to down power lines

A lot of low hanging wires

Eversouce will be fixing powerline through the remainder of the day

Marlborough

99 percent without power, a lot of trees, some customers are being told they will have electricity back at 2:30 other areas a multi day event – eversource, Warming center charging center open at town open throughout the evening and a shelter available around 2300 people without power.

Warming center: Marlborough town hall all day Thursday, people need to bring their own chargers. Open until sunset, 49 people, people can just come and go whenever they please, overflow from other towns, water fountain, bathrooms, no food will be served, somewhat unusual to need to set up a warming station. Encourage citizens to check in on neighbors and help how they can. Important for people to choose what is best for them. Share space temporarily, hotel rooms, severely impacted, surrounding towns are not impacted as we are. – Greg Lowrey emergency management director for Marlborough

New Britain

He is going to email me after speaking with Eversource for some numbers

Windsor Locks

First Selectman Chris Kervick said, “I do not know, but I don’t think there are any power outages. We did have some cable tv wires were down, a couple were hanging on the side of the road.”

NEW HAVEN COUNTY

Ansonia

According to town officials, there are 26 power outages throughout the town. It is unknown as to when the power will be restored.

Beacon Falls

According to town officials, there are 112 residents without power. The power outages are concentrated in one area and has affected four streets– Burton Road, Terese Road, Lorraine Drive, and Rice Lane. There was a work crew dispatched around 9:30 a.m. Power should be restored by the early afternoon.

Derby

As of this morning, Derby was only experiencing five power outages. Roads are mostly cleared throughout the town.

East Haven

According to town officials, there are minimal households experiencing power outages. There is a tree hanging on North High Street, a state road. It is unconfirmed when that will be fixed.

Guilford

Approximately 48% of households are experiencing power outages. There is no update as to when power will be restored; however, areas that are most dramatically affected will be taken care of first. Route 80, Route 79, Goose Lane, Nut Plains Road, and White Birch Drive have all been affected by the storm. There is a combination of trees and wires down throughout those areas. There is an emergency shelter open for residents. The town is unsure as to whether the shelter will be open overnight, but they will update residents as soon as possible.

Meriden

According to town officials, the amount of power outages is unknown. There are a few side streets that have been affected by the storm, but no major roads are closed. The town is in the process of restoring Pleasant Street where a wire is down.

Middlebury

According to town officials, there are between 175 and 200 power outages throughout the town. There is no update as to when power will be restored. Watertown Road is closed due to three downed poles.

North Branford

The North Branford Police Department is telling residents to stay safe, stay indoors, and avoid wires. It is unknown how many power outages there are or when power will be back on. All roads have been made safe, but there are sill wires down throughout the town.

North Haven

According to town officials, there are 103 power outages throughout the town. Most of the outages were caused by trees falling on power lines.The town is working with United Illuminating to remove trees from power lines and restore power as soon as possible.

Orange

There are several locations throughout the town with wires down. According to Orange’s Highway Department, there are barricades to warn residents of downed wires on West River Road and Birchwood Drive.

Prospect

There are five houses without power. The power outages in the town are isolated to Cornwall Ave and Rek Lane. There are wires down on those two streets, but neither road is shut down. Edwards Road is closed due to trees down.

Seymour

Power has been restored throughout the town; however, South Main Street remains closed.

Southbury

According to town officials, at least 700 houses experienced power outages. The town is unsure if the power has been restored. Georges Hill Road is in the process of being reopened.

Wallingford

There are no power outages, road closures, or wires down in Wallingford.

Waterbury

Waterbury reported 45 power outages; however, there are no road closures or delays.

West Haven

According to town officials, 153 power outages were reported. The town is experiencing temporary road closures in residential areas.

Wolcott

According to town officials, everything has been cleared since this morning.

Woodbridge

According to town officials, there are 529 power outages throughout the town. There are several trees down on side streets; however, there are no delays on the main roads. They are in the process of cleaning up a fallen tree on Route 67.

TOLLAND COUNTY

Andover

Numerous trees and wires down at this time

Causing some delays

1047

Columbia

Numerous trees and wires down, expected to be cleaning up what is left of the storm throughout the day

Some road delays no closures

1804 outages

Hebron

Numerous trees and wires down expected clean up for the rest of the day

No road closures but some delays due to clean up on several streets in the area

2224 outages

Vernon

Several trees and wires down

In the process of cleaning up what is left from the storm

No road closures or delays

552 outages

WINDHAM COUNTY

Ashford

No road closures or delays

Trees down this morning but have have been cleaned up

1,515 outages

Brooklyn

588 outages

According to dispatch there were some trees down in the area but nothing causing major road closings or delays.

Clean up crew is out cleaning up what is left from the storm

Everything is clear

Chaplin

No road closures or delays

Trees down on side roads but are being cleaned up

307 outages

Eastford

Trees down but not causing any road closures or delays (cleaning up now)

493 outages

Hampton

No road closures or delays

Trees down but nothing major

Killingly

No road closures or delays at this time

Trees down but not on main roads (clean up crew cleaning damage from storm)

774 outages

Plainfield

555 outages

PIO to get back to me with any delays, closings or damages from the storm

Pomfret

No road closings or delays

570 outages

Trees down but nothing serious according to dispatch

Putnam

No road closures or road delays at this time

Rt 2 was closed this morning for 30 minutes according to dispatch

Trees were down on side streets but have been cleaned up

1,072 outages

Scotland

No delays or roads closings

Have trees down in the area but nothing causing major damage

Clean up crew is cleaned up trees that have fallen in the area

254 outages

Sterling

No road closures or delays

556 outages

Trees down but nothing major (currently cleaning up what is left from the storm)

Thompson

828 outages

No road closures or delays at this time. Everything has been cleaned up.

Windham

No road closures or delays according to dispatch

Roads have been cleared

Had some clean up this morning from fallen trees

1,255 outages

Woodstock

No road closures or delays

Trees were down this morning but have since been cleaned up

1723 outages