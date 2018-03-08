UConn will need injured stars to heal to chase 12th NCAA title

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team is resting up now before the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies can use the time off–they’re pretty banged up at some key spots.

Geno Auriemma‘s program has its sights on a 12th national championship, but it needs a fully-charged Gabby Williams to do it. The senior is pushing through a hip injury. Point guard Crystal Dangerfield has been battling shin and ankle injuries, as well.

This little break before the Big Dance is perfect timing.

“It’s been a long year, it’s been a really long year,” said Geno Auriemma. “The travel, the nicks everyone has taken, it’s been a lot.”

“I think we all need a little break, and we have some things we can clean up in practice, and then I think we’re all gonna be ready to go,” said Katie Lou Samuelson.

“I mean that was kind of my motivation throughout the whole game, a few more minutes, a few more minutes, and now we’ve got a few days, so we’re good,” said Williams.

The Women’s NCAA Tournament bracket will be unveiled on Monday night. UConn is projected to land as the 1-seed in the Albany Region.