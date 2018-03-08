United Illuminating works to restore power in Hamden, other communities

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews for United Illuminating have had their hands full lately.

Workers have been going almost around the clock for the past week with nearly back to back nor’easters knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut.

On Thursday, UI tweeted out a photo showing wires down in Hamden.

People are being urged to stay away from any downed wires as they may be live.

The electric company says 9,800 people that it covers are still without power.