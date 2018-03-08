United Illuminating works to restore power in Hamden, other communities

By Published: Updated:
(Photo Courtesy: United Illuminating/Twitter)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews for United Illuminating have had their hands full lately.

Workers have been going almost around the clock for the past week with nearly back to back nor’easters knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut.

On Thursday, UI tweeted out a photo showing wires down in Hamden.

Related Content: More than 125,000 in Connecticut remain without power due to Wednesday nor’easter

People are being urged to stay away from any downed wires as they may be live.

Related Content: East Coast digging out from latest nor’easter, 3rd storm likely to hit early next week

The electric company says 9,800 people that it covers are still without power.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s