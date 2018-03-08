View of the nor’easter from space

(WTNH) — On Wednesday a nor’easter moved across the region and one camera from space had a unique view of it.

In the video above shows a shot from a weather satellite. The image shows the powerful nor’easter from space.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, those convective clouds helped produce the “thunder snow” many experienced.

Check out these convective clouds: NOAA’s #GOESEast satellite got a nice close-up of today’s #noreaster bringing heavy snow (and #thundersnow) to the Northeast U.S. More imagery: https://t.co/mbgRYot60A pic.twitter.com/vOm9WYe3Wp — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) March 7, 2018