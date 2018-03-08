Warming centers open in Connecticut following March nor’easter

(WTNH) — Tens of thousands of homes are still in the dark following Wednesday’s powerful nor’easter.
A number of warming centers have opened up across Connecticut to help residents stay out of the cold and charge devices.
Fairfield
Black Rock Church at 3685 Black Rock Turnpike will allow people to keep warm, charge their phones and have some light food and coffee. The church will be open until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday
Those needing a shower can use the Town Recreation Department’s Fitness Center at 75 Mill Plain Road until 9:30 p.m. on Thursday
Old Saybrook
Old Saybrook High School at 1111 Boston Post Road will be open for dinner and provides a place to charge phones
Norwalk
Brien McMahon High School at 300 Highland Avenue. The shelter will open at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday
Westport
The Westport Center for Senior Activities at 21 Imperial Avenue
Westport Town Hall at 110 Myrtle Avenue
The YMCA at 14 Allen Raymond Lane