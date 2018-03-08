What’s Right With Schools: Students use leadership skills at Sage Park Middle School

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)–Learning to tie a tie is one of the things helping build confidence for seventh and eighth graders at Sage Park Middle School in Windsor.

The school is taking the opportunity to introduce a program to help build leadership qualities in students.

“It came from the thought that middle level kids were underrepresented with leadership roles in a traditional middle school,” said principal Paul Cavaliere.

So, they built in moments throughout the day for students to take the lead.

We have found that by giving the students the tools to use their leadership skills positively, that we have seen great results,” said Cavaliere.

For many, it’s been transformational.

“I wanted to be a leader that takes action, because some people talk a lot but they don’t get things done,” said eighth grader Taylor Falotico.

“I was really trying to figure out who I wanted to be, and I followed the crowd, which I really didn’t need to do,” said eighth grader Dahmarre Bourenz. “Now I understand who I need to be and how I want to be.”

The program is setting students on a course towards success in high school, and beyond.

