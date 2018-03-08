Whole Foods recalled ready-to-eat meat products over Listeria concerns

Published:

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — Olli Salumeria Americana is recalling 3,946 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products because they could be contaminated with Listeria.

The products were sold under the brand names Gusto and Olli at Whole Foods Stores.

The contamination was discovered during a routine Listeria sampling from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The specific products being recalled are:
  • 6 oz. packages of “Gusto Napoli Applewood-Smoked Salame,” lot code 1000012821.
  • 6 oz. packages of “Gusto Chorizo Smoked Paparika,” lot code 1000012812.
  • 6 oz. packages of “Gusto Sopressata Black Peppercorn Salame,” lot code 1000012811.
  • 6 oz. packages of “Gusto Toscano Fennel Pollen Salame,” lot code 1000012805.
  • 6 oz. packages of “Gusto Pepperoni Classically American,” lot code 1000012804.
  • 175 gram packages of “Olli Molisana Pepper and Garlic Salami,” lot code 1000012808.
  • 175 gram packages of “Olli Napoli Applewood-Smoked Salami,” lot code 1000012810.
  • 175 gram packages of “Olli Calabrese Spicy Salami,” lot code 1000012807.

The recalled products have establishment number “M-45334” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Anyone who has these products should throw them out, or return them to the store they bought them from.

There have been no reports of illnesses.

