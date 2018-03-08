Women’s college basketball team pushes bus out of snow

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A women’s college basketball team isn’t letting a snowstorm that’s pounding the Northeast get in its way.

Members of the Northeastern University women’s basketball team pushed their bus back on course after it was stuck in the snow outside a practice facility in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The team posted a video of the feat on its Twitter account.

The Huskies are in the city to compete in the 2018 CAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

A university spokesman says the entire team and some assistant coaches “had a blast” trying to free the bus after practicing at St. Joseph’s University. They were headed back to their hotel in downtown Philadelphia.

Northeastern plays Delaware in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

