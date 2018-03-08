Yale captain Ryan Hitchcock signs with Bridgeport Sound Tigers, joins Bulldogs in pro hockey

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)-– Ryan Hitchcock has played in the USHL before skating four years in NCAA Division I Hockey. He also has amateur international experience with Team USA. Today, the senior Yale captain inked a deal to try the next level of hockey. Hitchcock signed an amateur tryout agreement with the AHL Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

The Manhasset, N.Y., native has notched 21 goals and 68 points in his 103-game college career, which was shortened by injuries in two of the four seasons. Hitchcock was second on the team with 20 points this winter

In 2016-17, Hitchcock, who was voted by his teammates as the top passer among the Elis, dished out a team-leading 16 helpers before a Jan. 14 injury derailed the remainder of his season.

Prior to his time at Yale, Hitchcock was a member of the United States National Team Development Program, where he won a gold medal as a member of the U.S. U18 squad at the 2014 World Championships. Hitchcock followed up that international experience by helping Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2016 IIHF World Juniors in Finland.

The U.S. team beat Sweden 8-3 to grab third place. Hitchcock, the third line left wing for the U.S. squad and the eighth Bulldog to play in this tournament, played in every game while becoming the first Eli to earn a medal at the world juniors.

PRO BULLDOGS IN 2017-18

The Yale senior will become the 20th Bulldog to play professionally this season. Here is a quick update on some of the guys who are making news on the ice in 2018.

Alex Lyon

Currently up with the Philadelphia Flyers

2-1 record, .903, 2.88 GAA – first career win came on February 18th against New York Rangers (entered in 3-3 tie and propelled Flyers to 7-4 victory)

Rob O’Gara

Traded to the New York Rangers on February 20th. Since being traded, has skated in 4 games with the Rangers.

Andrew Miller

Suffered an upper-body injury that is suspected to sideline him for a month

At time of injury, Miller was leading the AHL in scoring with 51 points in 53 games.

Kenny Agostino

Has 37 points (14-23) in 48 games for the Providence Bruins, currently 3rd (32-18-3) in the AHL’s Atlantic Division Standings.

John Hayden

Registered 5 goals and 14 points for the AHL Rockford IceHogs

A goal and 2 assists in his last 3 contests

Sean Backman

23-20-43, currently 7th in the DEL in scoring

Mark Arcobello

17-27-44 in 44 games for Bern SC (NLA)

Recently returned from stint with U.S. Olympic Team

Brian O’Neil

30 points (14-16) Jokerit Helinski (KHL) in 43 games played

Recently returned from stint with U.S. Olympic Team

Broc Little

21-15-36 in 46 games for Davos HC (NLA)

Recently returned from stint with U.S. Olympic Team