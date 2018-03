TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 in Trumbull has reopened following a two vehicle crash Friday morning.

Connecticut State Police has reported that Route 8 southbound in Trumbull has reopened following a two vehicle crash. They say the accident was a minor injury crash.

Route 8 southbound was closed between exits 8 and 7 for a period of time on Friday morning.

There is no word on the cause of this accident.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.