39,000 outages remain statewide; crews working day and night

(WTNH)–Tens of thousands of Eversource customers are still without power, and they are gearing up for another cold night.

Sara Beck is bundled up, and preparing to spend a third night without power or heat.

“Last night it was full parka, double down comforter everyone in the same bed,” Beck said.

Sara, her son Casey and nearly 200-pound dog just moved into a home on North Madison Road in Guilford last week.

They’ve borrowed a small generator from a friend, but it’s not nearly enough to warm the house up. She’s running out of options, and with Eversource saying it may not be until Sunday night that her power is restored, her frustration is growing.

“At this point, I’m going to need to do something different. I don’t know yet. You know what honestly, I don’t know yet, but I’m going to have to do something before 4 pm today because I cant spend another night..I haven’t slept in two days,” she said.

Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross says he understands her frustration.

“We certainly understand what they’re going through, what it’s like to go without power for an extended time,” Gross said. “We thank them for their patience. We’re pushing as hard as we can to get the remaining customers back on.”

Gross says more than 180,000 customers have had their power turned back on since the peak of Wednesday’s storm, but there are still dozens of streets that remain closed, and bucket crews can’t work on the lines if they can’t get to them.

“Once they’re unblocked, we can then get into those neighborhoods, quickly assess the situation and go to work to repair those customers as well.

Remember to think safety first. Call 9-1-1 or Eversource if you see any downed wires. Do not assume the are not electrified.