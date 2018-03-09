8 Things To Do This Weekend: Beautiful, LLama Walk & the St. Patrick’s Day Parade!

(WTNH)– Looking for weekend fun? We have 8 great suggestions including a ski competition, theater performances, a seal cruise and the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade!

Experience the Tony and Grammy Award winning Broadway hit Beautiful – The Carole King Musical – as it makes it’s New Haven debut at the Shubert Theatre.

Also all weekend, see the incredible Cirque Dreams Revealed at Mohegan Sun. This stylish review gives viewers an “in-the-round” entertainment adventure.

And, on Saturday and Sunday, check out Stravinsky and Swan Lake, performed by the Hartford Symphony Orchestra at the Bushnell Center for Performing Arts.

Stroll then sample gourmet dishes and delectable sweets on Saturday at Naugatuck’s 25th Annual Chocolate and Food Festival featuring prizes and contests.

Or, take a walk through miles of trails on Saturday with a llama by your side at White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield, courtesy of Country Quilt Llama Farm.

From the forest to the sea. Hop on a Project Oceanology Seal Watch Cruise in Fisher’s Island Sound on Saturday. The boat leaves from UCONN’s Avery Point Campus in Groton.

Winter isn’t over yet! Recent snow means the Big Hair & Big Air ski and snowboard competition is ON at Powder Ridge in Middlefield in Sunday! Go retro! It’s all about the 80s.

And, of course, take to the streets of New Haven for the largest spectator event in the state – the historic, fun-filled St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday afternoon.

Have fun!