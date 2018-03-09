Activities for the kids at the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Published:

(WTNH) — Parade Chief of Staff Joanne Conlan and Parade Coordinator Monica Canning-Ball talk about fun opportunities for your kids before the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Family Fun Zone on Elm Street will have activities fun for parents and children alike before the parade begins. Food trucks and bistro tables will be ready to serve anyone who is hungry.  Metro PCS will be supplying a free photo booth where families can take photos as an event souvenir. Face painting will also be available.

The New Haven Smoke House will be teaching children important safety lessons, like how to stop drop and crawl.

There will be designated locations for strollers, where parents and children can watch the parade from the Fun Zone.

Parents will be happy to hear that there will be plenty of porta-potties in the area, along with a changing station.

The Family Fun Zone runs from 11:30 a.m. to about 2:00 p.m.

The 2018 Parade has approximately 2,500 participants.

