Arrest made in 2010 Norwalk murder

By Published:
David McBride (Norwalk Police)

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– A Bridgeport man was arrested Thursday in a 2010 Norwalk murder.

Police say on February 3rd at around 8:50 a.m., officers responded to the Nathaniel Ely School for the report of a man down. That’s when they discovered Karl Savage dead after being shot three times.

After an investigation, police arrested 33-year-old David McBride and charged him with murder. McBride was held on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this investigation, or any other homicide or shooting, is urged to contact the Special Investigation Squad at 203-854-3028.

