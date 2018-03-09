At the Movies – “A Wrinkle in Time”

Vinnie Penn, 960 WELI Personality Published:

(WTNH)– This week’s horse right outta the gate at the box office is inclusion rider! oh, shoot….that’s the thing Frances Mcdormand said in her Oscar speech Sunday night. It’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time,’ starring Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon.

Based on a beloved novel from ’62, it also stars Oprah Winfrey and newcomer Storm Reid as 14-year-old Meg. Meg’s got braces, glasses, and a short fuse, especially about her father, played by Chris Pine.

He was the guy in ‘Wonder Woman.’ Yeah, he’s the guy in this, too. Pine’s making a career out of being ‘the guy in….’ then again, Meg’s little bro Charles is really the guy. He’s a prodigy who can see into the future.

Pine plays the dad, who is missing, which prompts a visit from three witches – Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Which. No – no Mrs. Fields. They all then begin time-traveling and planet-hopping in search of dad and discover an evil threat to the universe while they’re at it. There’s one planet that’s a Christian heaven, another where the inhabitants behave like robots, and basically a ton of money clearly spent by Disney.

Oprah said she loved her return to acting. Really? The crew is wondering where their new cars are.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s