At the Movies – “A Wrinkle in Time”

(WTNH)– This week’s horse right outta the gate at the box office is inclusion rider! oh, shoot….that’s the thing Frances Mcdormand said in her Oscar speech Sunday night. It’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time,’ starring Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon.

Based on a beloved novel from ’62, it also stars Oprah Winfrey and newcomer Storm Reid as 14-year-old Meg. Meg’s got braces, glasses, and a short fuse, especially about her father, played by Chris Pine.

He was the guy in ‘Wonder Woman.’ Yeah, he’s the guy in this, too. Pine’s making a career out of being ‘the guy in….’ then again, Meg’s little bro Charles is really the guy. He’s a prodigy who can see into the future.

Pine plays the dad, who is missing, which prompts a visit from three witches – Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Which. No – no Mrs. Fields. They all then begin time-traveling and planet-hopping in search of dad and discover an evil threat to the universe while they’re at it. There’s one planet that’s a Christian heaven, another where the inhabitants behave like robots, and basically a ton of money clearly spent by Disney.

Oprah said she loved her return to acting. Really? The crew is wondering where their new cars are.